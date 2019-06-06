Government announces constitution of various Cabinet panels

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 9:40:15 AM

Among the panels announced Thursday is the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) to be headed by the prime minister with Shah as the other member.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will the head of the Committee, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be its members. (PTI Photo)Prime Minister Narendra Modi will the head of the Committee, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be its members. (PTI Photo)

The government Thursday announced constitution of various Cabinet committees, including the one on economic affairs. On Wednesday, the government had constituted committees on investment and growth to spur the economic growth, and on employment and skill development to deal with the issues of unemployment. It was perhaps for the first time that the Cabinet committees on the two issues have been set up.

The key committee on security was also set up Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will the head of the Committee, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be its members. The panel looks after the issues related to national security and foreign affairs.

Among the panels announced Thursday is the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) to be headed by the prime minister with Shah as the other member. Shah will head the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation. Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Sitharaman and Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are its members. Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh and Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri are special invitees of the Accommodation committee.

The key Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will be headed by the PM and will have Rajnath Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal as its members.

The others in the CCEA include, S Jaishankar, Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which recommends dates for holding parliament sessions, will be headed by Shah and will have Sitharaman, Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Paswan, Tomar, Prasad, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi as its members.

Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan are special invitees. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which helps the government take important policy decisions, will be headed by the prime minister. Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman, Goyal, Paswan, Tomar, Prasad, Harsimrar Kaur, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Heavy Industries Minister Arvind Sawant and Joshi will be its members. The Cabinet committees are constituted or reconstituted when a new government takes over or the cabinet undergoes a reshuffle.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Government announces constitution of various Cabinet panels
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition