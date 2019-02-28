Government announces compensation for natural calamities; 4 states to get aide

Rajnath Singh

The government today approved Rs 1,600 crore aide to four states, namely Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur, as compensation for the natural calamities that they faced last year. The decision was taken at a high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital.

During the meeting, the committee also cleared the central aide of Rs 1,604.15 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Rajasthan and Jharkhand both faced a drought last year, and will get Rs 1,206.62 crore and Rs 272.42 crore repectively. Andhra Pradesh, which faced cyclonic storm ‘Phethai’ will get the aid of Rs 82.65 crore and Manipur, the state that faced floods and landslides, will get Rs 42.46 crore, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official has said.

The home ministry, which held the meeting, said it is considering additional central aide to the above four states, which were severely affected by landslides, floods, drought (kharif) and cyclone ‘Phethai’ during 2018-19.

Also present in the meeting were Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Agriculture, Finance as well as the NITI Aayog.