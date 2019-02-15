Government amends building by-laws to provide charging stations for electric vehicles

By: | Published: February 15, 2019 5:49 PM

Ministry of housing and urban affairs has amended the model building by-laws 2016 to enable the states and union territories to amend their policies and master plans for setting up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

An electric vehicle at a charging point. (Representational Image).

The Union government has amended building by-laws and also the guidelines for preparing master plans for urban and regional development to expand the charging infrastructure for electric vehicle. Providing enough charging points are important for the government’s aim of having one fourth electric powered vehicles on road by 2030.

Ministry of housing and urban affairs has amended the model building by-laws 2016 and urban regional development plans formulation and implementation guidelines (URDPFI guidelines), 2014 to facilitate the establishment of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The new guidelines will help the states and union territories to incorporate the norms and standards for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in their respective by-laws, said ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Providing adequate number of charging stations is crucial for short and long distance trips of electric vehicles. Availability of enough charging stations has often been cited as the biggest impediment in promoting the use of electric vehicles in the country.

These guidelines, which also include the guidelines and standards issued by ministry of power, have been circulated to all the states and union territories so that they can amend their building by-laws and master plan regulations.

