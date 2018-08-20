Government again changes Bakrid holiday to August 22

The government has withdrawn earlier release issued on August 14 stating that Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) will be celebrated on August 23, according to the statement. (Photo Source: Reuters)

The Centre today changed the date of Bakrid holiday again to Wednesday from Thursday for its offices in Delhi. On the basis of the report of Ruiyat Hilal (moon deciding committee) headed by Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, intimating that witnesses of sighting of moon have been received from different cities of India.