Goverment keen on maritime cooperation with ASEAN

While pointing out that India is engaged in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations involving ASEAN and its six FTA partners, Swaraj expressed hope that negotiations would soon be finalised.

The fast emerging maritime cooperation between India and Asean would set the tone for growth in the Indo-Pacific region, the government said on Thursday. Speaking at the Track 1.5 event, Delhi Dialogue, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said, “Our vision of the Indo-Pacific not only involves physical inter-connectivity, but also entails building bridges of trust, based on mutual respect, giving due regard for sovereignty and territorial integrity, consultation, transparency, viability and sustainability. ” The 10th edition of the Delhi Dialogue began in New Delhi on Thursday. The theme is ‘Strengthening India-ASEAN Maritime Cooperation’.

While pointing out that India is engaged in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations involving ASEAN and its six FTA partners, Swaraj expressed hope that negotiations would soon be finalised. “The RCEP presents a decisive opportunity to further engage our eastern neighbours economically. We hope that we can finalise the negotiations soonest possible.” “The Indo-Pacific must be a free, open and an inclusive region. We must follow a common, rules-based order that takes into account the equality of all, irrespective of size and strength. It should allow use of common spaces on sea and in the air,” Swaraj said.

Earlier in the day, MoS, external affairs, VK Singh, said the government’s ‘Act East’ policy was a leap forward than the ‘Look East’ policy. Singh said the theme has been chosen aptly this time in view of the focus that the government wants to put on Asean-India maritime cooperation. He stressed it is the idea of this cooperation that will set tone for the Indo-Pacific region.