Got Rs 15 lakh in your account as Modi promised? This BJP leader says you did!

What happened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign promise that each Indian will get Rs 15 lakh in his/her bank account when black money would be brought back from abroad? According to Rajashthan BJP chief Madanlal Saini, the prime minister has already fulfilled that promise. And he has an explanation for this as well.

According to the senior BJP leader in Rajasthan, the prime minister has already fulfilled his promise, not in cash, but through schemes that have provided benefits worth Rs 15 lakh to the poor.

Hindustan Times today reported Rajasthan BJP chief Madanlal Saini as saying that no one can give Rs 15 lakh in cash, but the Centre led by PM Modi has taken decisions to provide the poor benefits to the tune of Rs 15 lakh. “Nobody gives cash, but arrangements have been made so that the poor have got benefits to the tune of Rs 15 lakh,” Saini told HT.

The BJP leader further said if one combines the benefits provided by several government schemes, then he can conclude that the poor have got Rs 15 lakh each.

Interestingly, Saini’s claim contradicts his party’s national president – Amit Shah. A year after PM Modi made the famous promise that brought him ridicule from the opposition and critics on numerous occasions since 2014, Shah had said the prime minister’s promise was idiomatic. During an interview to a news channel, Shah had said PM Modi’s promise was a “jumla” (idiomatic expression) given during the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP chief had also said that everyone knew that “this black money doesn’t go to accounts of people.”

Saini, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, took charge as Rajasthan BJP president on June 30 this year. Soon after taking the charge, Saini said his focus would be on winning 180 seats in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

During the 2014 General Election campaign, PM Modi had often claimed that the NDA government, if voted to power, would ensure to bring Indian black money stashed in tax havens abroad. Not just Modi, even BJP leader and now Union Home Minister, Rajasthan Singh, had promised to bring black money back within 100 days of coming to power.