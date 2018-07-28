Not Rahul Gandhi or Congress, Kumaraswamy reveals ‘secret’ which made him CM

Karnataka Chief Minister H Kumaraswamy (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister H Kumaraswamy today said he was an ardent devotee of Lord Ayyappa and he got the chief ministership of Karnataka because of the god’s blessings. “It was because of the blessings of Lord Ayyaappa Swamy I became the Chief Minister of Karnataka,” he told at a function organised by Janata Dal (S) state committee here to felicitate him.

Recalling his Sabarimala visits in the past along with party leaders including Kerala Water Resources Minister Mathe T Thomas, Kumaraswamy said he believed that he got the chief ministership in 2006 also because of blessings of Lord Ayyappa. “Even in 2006 – after visiting Sabarimala in 2005 – became Chief Minister. Now, the second time it has happened With the blessings of Swamy Ayyappa, I have become the Chief Minister, I think, even without the sufficient number (for JD-S),” he said JD(S) national secretary general Danish Ali and Kerala party leaders also attended the function.