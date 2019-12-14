Gorkha body demands expulsion of BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey for calling ex-Assam MP a Nepali

BGP national secretary (youth affairs) Nanda Kirati Dewan demanded that BJP president Amit Shah ask Dubey to resign from the House and apologise to the Gorkhas in Parliament.

The national federation of Indian Gorkhas on Friday demanded expulsion of BJP leader Dr Nishikant Dubey as an MP for his “derogatory” remarks on Gorkhas in the Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BGP) also slammed Dubey for allegedly describing the late Moni Kumar Subba, who was a Congress MP from Tezpur in Assam and a Gorkha, as a Nepali.

BGP national secretary (youth affairs) Nanda Kirati Dewan demanded that BJP president Amit Shah ask Dubey to resign from the House and apologise to the Gorkhas in Parliament. “If the BJP does not take action against Dubey, the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha’s 22 state units will write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expel Nishikant Dubey from the House for the next three years as a punishment for his derogatory remarks on a Gorkha MP,” the BGP said in a statement here.

During a discussion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Dubey called Subba “a Nepali citizen and intruder in the Lok Sabha” and it is an insult to 105 million Gorkhas of the country, it asserted. Subba had led the Assam Gorkha Sammelan, an association of the community formed in 1945 in Assam, for 21 years and he was the president of All Assam OBC Association for a long period, the Gorkha body said.

“Moni Kumar Subba was not just a Congressman but a mass leader who reached out to the Gorkhas of the nation in general and people of Assam in particular as an MP from the state. His political opponents had raised an issue about his citizenship, which the Supreme Court had examined and declared him an Indian,” the statement said. All the Gorkha organisations of the state will take all democratic steps to ensure that Subba is given justice in the Lok Sabha and before the nation, it said.