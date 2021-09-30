Gorakhpur tragedy: UP Police says Kanpur businessman got injured while trying to flee, died at hospital

Following the incident, police denied the charge levelled by Gupta's wife and said he succumbed to a head injury he received after falling on the ground in a drunken state in the hotel room.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said that the Kanpur-based businessman died due to injury which he suffered after falling down while trying to flee from a hotel in Gorakhpur. The victim’s wife has alleged that Gupta died after being beaten up by policemen in the hotel room.

“We received info that on 27th Sept night, checking was done at a hotel. There were 3 people in a room, 2 of whom had IDs while the 3rd probably didn’t. He tried to flee, fell down & got injured. He was taken to hospital where he died,” ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Following the incident, police denied the charge levelled by Gupta’s wife and said he succumbed to a head injury he received after falling on the ground in a drunken state in the hotel room.