Gorakhpur tragedy: UP Police says Kanpur businessman got injured while trying to flee, died at hospital

Following the incident, police denied the charge levelled by Gupta's wife and said he succumbed to a head injury he received after falling on the ground in a drunken state in the hotel room.
Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said that the Kanpur-based businessman died due to injury which he suffered after falling down while trying to flee from a hotel in Gorakhpur. The victim’s wife has alleged that Gupta died after being beaten up by policemen in the hotel room.
“We received info that on 27th Sept night, checking was done at a hotel. There were 3 people in a room, 2 of whom had IDs while the 3rd probably didn’t. He tried to flee, fell down & got injured. He was taken to hospital where he died,” ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said.
- Kanpur businessman dies in late-night police raid in Gorakhpur, six cops suspended
- UP Cabinet Expansion: Jitin Prasada, 6 others inducted – check full list of new ministers in Yogi Cabinet and their portfolios
- UP Cabinet Expansion: Jitin Prasada among seven new faces inducted in Yogi cabinet as BJP strikes a balancing act
Following the incident, police denied the charge levelled by Gupta’s wife and said he succumbed to a head injury he received after falling on the ground in a drunken state in the hotel room.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.