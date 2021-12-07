Gorakhpur: PM Modi kicks off UP campaign; says criminals in jail, investments up under BJP govt

PM Modi slammed the previous governments in UP, especially of the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav between 2012 and 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh where he inaugurated a slew of development projects, virtually kicking off the BJP’s campaign for the Assembly elections. The projects inaugurated include the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, the fully functional complex of AIIMS, Gorakhpur and the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur.

Addressing a rally at the inauguration, PM Modi slammed the previous governments in UP, especially of the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav between 2012 and 2017.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, PM Modi said that people in “red caps are a threat” to Uttar Pradesh. “Today, whole UP knows very well that only red beacon matters for those in red caps. They don’t care about your pain and suffering. Those in red cap need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, to give free hand to mafias.

“They want to form a government, to show mercy to terrorists, to get them freed from jail,” said PM Modi.

He also said that the previous government ignored the need for AIIMS in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath’s turf, for long and agreed to provide land for it only under pressure. PM Modi said that there was only one AIIMS in the country at the start of this century and while Atal Bihari Vajpayee approved six new AIIMS, the NDA government in the past seven years have started work to build 16 new AIIMS.

PM Modi alleged that the previous government had defamed Uttar Pradesh by shielding mafia, whereas criminals, under the current regime are in jail and the state is attracting investments.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that today the inauguration of several projects was a dream come true for the people of eastern UP, as such work appeared impossible u der previous governments. “Five governments came and went in UP in the last 30 years. Only the BJP government had the courage to start this fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur,” he said.

The CM further said that the inauguration of the regional viral research centre in Gorakhpur to test corona, encephalitis & other diseases was a welcome step, as the samples of encephalitis patients in Gorakhpur would need to be sent to Pune, and by the time it was confirmed, the patient would either pass away or get paralyzed.