A 45-year-old individual has been apprehended in Gorakhpur for making death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The suspect, identified as Arun Kumar, allegedly placed the call to the UP-112 helpline, according to local authorities.

Late on Sunday night, the call was received by the UP-112 helpline from a man claiming to be Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony in the city. Following a trace of the mobile phone’s location, the police were led to Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Devrad village in Harpur Budhat, Gorakhpur district.

Sanjay Kumar was subsequently apprehended on Monday morning, as confirmed by Deoria Kotwali SHO DK Mishra.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Kumar was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the call. The police are currently interrogating Kumar to gather more information about the incident. Additionally, a case has been registered against him.