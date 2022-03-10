Gorakhpur Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath leading against Chandrashekhar Azad in home turf

Live

Yogi Adityanath Election Results 2022, Gorakhpur Election Result 2022 Live News: Adityanath faces a direct challenge from Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in his home turf.

Yogi Adityanath Election Result 2022, Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath Election Result 2022 Live: The Gorakhpur Urban seat, which went to polls on March 3, witnessed the most high-profile electoral battle in the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The poll outcome of the seat will decide the fate of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is contesting his first Assembly election. Adityanath faces a direct challenge from Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in his home turf. The incumbent chief minister is the second leader to contest from the district as a CM after Tribhuvan Narayan Singh, who lost in 1971.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has placed its bet on Subhavati Shukla, wife of Upendra Dutt Shukla, who passed away in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Other than capitalising on the alleged Thakur-Brahmin divide in the area, the Samajwadi Party also banks on a division of Dalit votes, with Chandra Shekhar Azad contesting from Gorakhpur Urban. The constituency has sizable SC and backward castes votes. The BJP has dominated the seat since 1989, losing the seat only once in 2002, when Adityanath – the then Lok Sabha member – supported Radha Mohan Das Agarwal in UP elections. Agarwal later joined the BJP.

08:37 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Yogi Adityanath leading in early trends against Chandrashekhar Azad Yogi Adityanath leading in early trends against Chandrashekhar Azad