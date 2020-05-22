Yogi Adityanath sets an example, shops inside Gorakhnath temple bulldozed for road-widening

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple which is located in Gorakhpur city of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Several shops have been bulldozed inside the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur to pave way for widening of a road that connects Mohaddipur with Jungle Kaudia. According to multiple media reports, around 100 shops have been demolished in the last three days that were located within the temple complex.

These shops were proving to be a hurdle in the widening of a 17-km long to make the city traffic congestion free. The road is being converted into a four-lane road now to ease traffic bottlenecks.

The approval to demolish these shops was given by CM Adityanath himself. Reports say when the proposal for widening of the road was being prepared, Adityanath had given his nod to bulldoze the shops that were coming in the way.

He had, however, asked officials to provide alternative accommodation to affected shopkeepers who were to be displaced due to the four-laning of the road.

Reports say Chief Minister Adityanath did not hesitate even once before clearing the proposal to demolish shops located inside the temple complex for the development work of the city.

Meanwhile, there are reports of a proposal to construct a shopping complex on a land adjacent to the temple complex for affected shopkeepers. The map of the same has been reportedly approved by the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA).

The Gorakhnath temple is one of the most revered shrines. Lakhs of devotees visit the temple every year.