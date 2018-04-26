‘India first PM’ row: Who was ‘Congress first president’? More surprise after Google shows Modi’s photo instead of Nehru

Google is showing the image of PM Narendra Modi instead of Jawahar Lal Nehru upon typing ‘India first PM’, a fact that has taken social media by storm.

Social media has been taken by a storm over search giant Google throwing up the image of PM Narendra Modi instead of Jawahar Lal Nehru when people searched for ‘India first PM’. Congress has raised serious objections to it. Divya Spandana, the head of Congress IT Cell, tagged Google India, and tweeted: “@Google @GoogleIndia what algorithm of yours allows this?! You’re so full of junk (sic).”

While Google displayed Jawaharlal Nehru’s name appearing on the Wikipedia link as the result, Modi’s image appeared alongside Nehru’s name on the Wikipedia link – ‘List of Prime Ministers of India’. As we checked the tweets, it seemed that the said technical glitch was first noticed on Wednesday. Many Twitter users wondered if it was an error on the part of Google and started posting their reactions along with the screenshots.

Congress leader Ashok Tanwar asked Google to correct the error. “Type ‘India first pm’ in google and result is Mr.Narendra Modi’s photo instead of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. @Google Pls correct it.. How come you also fell in the trap of Mr.Modi?” he said.

Actually, the Wikipedia page of the list of Indian prime ministers showcases PM Narendra Modi’s image at the top, the reason why may be displayed on the search bar upon typing ‘India’s first PM’, Indianexpress.com reports. Upon opening the link, Wikipedia page clearly states that Narendra Modi “is the current (14th) Prime Minister of India, since 26 May 2014”.

However, Google has not yet responded to any of these questions yet.

Meanwhile, one tweet from a verified account, sough to explain the issue: “Sigh.. 1. Google is serving up a Wikipedia page on the topic, “List of Prime Ministers of India – Wikipedia” 2. The first image on the Wikipedia page is of Narendra Modi, PM. 3. When displayed on a narrow screen, the image comes up first. Can the lady NOT understand this?” tweeted Abhinav Agarwal.

None of the images showed WC Bonnerjee, who was actually the first President of the 1885 Congress session in Bombay.

To verify the claim, we tried to dig up some similar examples. When we typed ‘Congress first president’, Google displayed three images – Allan Octavian Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji and Dinshaw Edulji Wacha. However, none of the images showed WC Bonnerjee, who was actually the first President of the 1885 Congress session in Bombay.

As per information on Wikipedia link, Dadabhai Naoroji was the second president of Congress, while Dinshaw Edulji Wacha was the 17th president of the Congress. However, the link doesn’t mention Allan Octavian Hume, who was one of the founders of the Congress. Here, it must be noted that Google displayed these three pictures under the heading of ‘founder’ i.e. Indian National Congress>Founder