Google Doodle honours great Indian scientist Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis

Search Engine giant Google today celebrated the birthday of great Indian scientist and the founder of Indian Statistical Institute, Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, on his 125th birthday. Mahalanobis is also famous for the theory of Mahalanobis distance.

He was also an applied statistician. Mahalanobis was the member of the first Planning Commission of an Independent India.

The great scientist was born in a Bengali family. He received his early education at the Brahmo Boys School in Calcutta. He completed graduation in 1908. After graduating, Mahalanobis joined the Presidency College, Calcutta. In Presidency college, (currently Presidency University) he was taught by teachers who included famous scientists Jagadish Chandra Bose, and Prafulla Chandra Ray. In 1912, he received the degree of Bachelor of Science in Physics. In 1913, he departed for England to join the University of London.

He also served as secretary to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Later, he also worked at Visva-Bharati University. The great scientist received one of the highest civilian awards, the Padma Vibhushan from the Government of India for his contribution to science and services to the country. He died on June 28, 1972, just a day after his 79th birthday.

