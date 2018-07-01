Google Doodle honours Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz: All you need to know about the great German Philosopher

Google Doodle honours great German Philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz

Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz was honoured by Search Engine giant Google today. Google celebrated the birthday of great German Philosopher who occupies an important place in the history of mathematics and the history of philosophy on his 372nd birth anniversary.

Leibniz became one of the most prolific inventors in the field of mechanical calculators. In philosophy, Leibniz is most noted for his optimism. Leibniz also contributed to the field of library science. He wrote several books on philosophy, politics, law, ethics, theology, history, and philology in various languages. In most books, he used Latin, French, and German.

Leibniz was born on July 1, 1646 at Saxony’s Leipzig. His father was Friedrich Leibniz and his mother was Catharina Schmuck. Friedrich Leibniz was a Professor of Moral Philosophy at the University of Leipzig. GW Leibniz lost his father when he wwas just six years old.

