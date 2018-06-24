​​​
  3. Goods train wagons fall off bridge after Naxals uproot tracks

The engine and eight wagons of a goods train derailed and fell off a bridge on the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam route in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district early today after Naxals removed tracks to disrupt rail traffic, police said.

By: | Raipur | Published: June 24, 2018 2:39 PM
Goods train, Naxals, derailed, Chhattisgarh, casualty, moists, bridge, Raipur, services The train, loaded with iron ore, was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli, he said, adding the incident occurred around 1 AM in the forests near Kamloor, located about 450 km from Raipur. (Representative image)

The engine and eight wagons of a goods train derailed and fell off a bridge on the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam route in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district early today after Naxals removed tracks to disrupt rail traffic, police said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

“The incident occurred when Maoists uprooted tracks between Bhansi and Kamaloor, leading to derailment of its engine and eight wagons that fell off a bridge on a small rivulet,” Dantewada Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap told PTI. The train, loaded with iron ore, was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli, he said, adding the incident occurred around 1 AM in the forests near Kamloor, located about 450 km from Raipur.

After receiving information, a team of security personnel and railway officials rushed to the spot to restore services, the SP said. Security forces have intensified search and combing operations in the area around the incident spot, he added.

