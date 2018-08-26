Goods train derails in Assam, train services affected

NFR General Manager Sanjive Roy was monitoring the operation for restoration of railway services at the earliest. (Representative image)

At least 20 wagons of a goods train derailed on Saturday between Digaru and Panbari stations in Assam, affecting the movement of 30 other trains, an official said here.

The accident site is 28 km from Guwahati, under Lumding division of the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

“Twenty wagons of a goods train derailed… stopping the movement of trains between Guwahati and Lumding,” NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma told the media.

He said that relief train is at the accident site and senior officials and engineers were present. They were supervising the restoration work.

NFR General Manager Sanjive Roy was monitoring the operation for restoration of railway services at the earliest.

Sharma said that as a result of the derailment, 30 trains, mostly passenger trains, had to be either cancelled or short terminated or regulated.