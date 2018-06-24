Goods train derails as Maoists remove tracks in Chhattisgarh

The derailment late on Saturday has disrupted railway traffic on the route. (Representative image: PTI)

The engines and 24 wagons of a goods train derailed as suspected Maoists uprooted the tracks in the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam railway section, officials said on Sunday. The derailment late on Saturday has disrupted railway traffic on the route. According to the railway officials, the iron ore-carrying goods train on way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli got derailed between Bhansi and Kamalur stations in Chhattisgarh as the tracks had been removed.

Rescue teams were working on a war-footing to restore traffic on the route when reports last came in. Maoists have announced an anti-repression week from June 26 to July 4. This is the first Maoist incident since they made the announcement.