  3. Goods train derails as Maoists remove tracks in Chhattisgarh

The engines and 24 wagons of a goods train derailed as suspected Maoists uprooted the tracks in the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam railway section, officials said on Sunday.

By: | Jagdalpur | Published: June 24, 2018 8:28 PM
(Representative image: PTI)

The engines and 24 wagons of a goods train derailed as suspected Maoists uprooted the tracks in the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam railway section, officials said on Sunday. The derailment late on Saturday has disrupted railway traffic on the route. According to the railway officials, the iron ore-carrying goods train on way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli got derailed between Bhansi and Kamalur stations in Chhattisgarh as the tracks had been removed.

Rescue teams were working on a war-footing to restore traffic on the route when reports last came in. Maoists have announced an anti-repression week from June 26 to July 4. This is the first Maoist incident since they made the announcement.

