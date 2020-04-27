Good News! Punjab cop Harjeet Singh whose hand was chopped off recovering fast, says CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab policeman Harjeet Singh’s left hand was chopped off with a sword by Nihangs in Patiala on April 12 as he tried to enforce the lockdown. File pic

Punjab Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off by violators of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, is reciprocating to the treatment and doing well, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Monday, sharing a video of Singh on his Twitter handle.

CM Amarinder said that the cop’s left hand, which was successfully re-implanted after an eight-hour surgery, is regaining movement gradually. The cop, however, is still recovering at PGIMER in Chandigarh and will be discharged only after complete recovery.

“It has been 2 weeks since SI Harjeet Singh’s hand was operated upon in PGI. I am extremely happy to share that he is recovering well & that his hand has started to regain movement. Sharing this video of braveheart Harjeet Singh with you all,” he tweeted.

Singh’s left hand was chopped off with a sword by Nihangs while three other policemen were left injured in the incident in Patiala on April 12 as they tried to enforce the lockdown. The three injured cops were identified as inspector Bikkar Singh, ASI Raghbir Singh and ASI Raj Singh.

While the Punjab government promoted Singh to the rank of sub inspector from assistant sub-inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage, the three others were awarded the Director General’s Commendation Disc.

Meanwhile, expressing solidarity with Singh and other cops, Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday asked the men in uniform to wear his name on their chests proudly for the day.

“Let’s show everyone that any attack on policemen and doctors, fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as one,” Gupta informed in a tweet.

“In solidarity with SI Harjeet and all warriors, I urge you all to wear his name proudly on your chests today. #MainBhiHarjeetSingh,” he added.