‘Good news’ in coming days for farmers, says Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

Days after the government hiked the MSP for kharif crops, Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today said the Prime Minister would give another “good news” to farmers in the coming days.

Seeking to address farm distress ahead of general elections, the Centre on July 4 hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by a record Rs 200 per quintal, while that for other summer-sown crops was increased by up to 52 per cent.

“The government is committed for the issues of farmers and a robust mechanism can be developed in such a way that farmers can be benefitted more,” Shekhawat told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

“For this, the Prime Minister has asked the NITI Aayog and we all are working together and can say that the PM would give another good news to farmers in coming days,” the minister said.

He said the Centre has already increased the government guarantee to lender banks for providing credit limit to the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) for the procurement of pulses and oilseeds under the price support scheme (PSS).

He was in the city to inaugurate ‘Rapeseed-Mustard Conclave-2018′.

Speaking at the function, the minister said the government has taken several initiatives to achieve the target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022, including by enhancing infrastructure and other facilities.

He also said that besides market reforms, use of technology is also crucial in increasing farmers’ income.

Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) is holding the two-day conclave to deliberate on the issues facing the industry, farmers and trade.

Nearly 300 delegates from different parts of the country are attending the conclave.