Good news for SC/ST employees in Bihar: State government to grant reservation in promotions

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has decided to grant reservation in promotion to SC/ST employees. According to a PTI report, the state government will now grant facility of reservation in promotions to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes personnel in the state government services. This move has been taken following an advice received from the central Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in the wake of the order passed by the Supreme Court on May 17 and June 6 on a special writ petition.

According to an official notification, the reservation in promotions, however, would be subject to further orders of the Apex Court. It further stated that the decision in this regard was taken in the light of the recommendations made by a high-level committee of state government officials constituted for the purpose on June 27 and legal advice obtained on it. It also gave detailed guidelines for effecting such reservation in promotions.

