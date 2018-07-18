Good news for Punjab anganwadi workers, govt announces honorarium hike

The monthly honorarium of the anganwadi workers and helpers will now be Rs. 6,600 and Rs. 3,300, respectively. (File image: IE)

The Punjab government today announced a hike of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 in the honorarium for anganwadi workers and helpers, respectively.

It has also been decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 in lump sum when their tenures end at the age of 70 years, Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary said here after a meeting with the representatives of all three unions of anganwadi workers and helpers.

Since the anganwadi workers and helpers work as volunteers, there was no provision for any financial benefit so far, she said.

The minister said these measures had been taken in accordance with the directions of the chief minister Amarinder Singh.

The monthly honorarium of the anganwadi workers and helpers will now be Rs. 6,600 and Rs. 3,300, respectively, Chaudhary added.

The hike would be effective from the next financial year and the revised honorariums will be payable from April 1, 2019, she added.

This decision by the Punjab government would lead to a total financial benefit of Rs 45 crore accruing annually for the workers as well as the helpers, she said.