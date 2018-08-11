Good news for property buyers in Punjab: ‘Tatkal sewa’ for registration

This service comes on the heels of the state starting online property registration in June 27 this year. (Representational photo)

A ‘tatkal sewa’ for property registration would be started across the state from coming Monday, Punjab Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said here today.

A sum of Rs 5,000 has been fixed as facilitation charges to seek appointment for ‘tatkal’ (instant) registration for properties, said the minister, adding that an hour-long slot from 9 am to 10 am has been reserved for availing the service under instant mode.

General public can seek appointment by accessing department’s website, he said, adding that the state government has also decided to make this facility available for those people, who are not computer-savvy, at Sewa Kendras soon.

This service comes on the heels of the state starting online property registration in June 27 this year.

Sarkaria said so far 1,62,410 online documents have been registered under the new system.