Good news for job seekers: Delhi government announces mega job fair. Check how to register!

The two-day job fair will commence on January 21, 2019.

The Government of Delhi is organising a mega job fair to provide employment opportunities to job seekers in the private sector. The two-day job fair will commence on January 21, 2019. Arvind Kejriwal-led government has created a dedicated website to enable companies and interested candidates to register themselves.

According to the advertisement in newspapers, the private firms can post vacancies with their system generated login ID and password before January 5. The job seekers may then choose vacancies and companies as per their qualifications and skills.

The candidates will be screened and shortlisted by companies in the job fair. For more information, interested applicants can contact at the helpline number —011-22389393, 23994122 — and email ID: datahub.emp09@gmail.com, addled@yahoo.com.

The job fair will begin at 10:30 am at Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi. Those who wish to register can visit the official website: www.jobfair.delhi.gov.in.

From Date: Monday, 21 January 2019

TO Date: Tuesday, 22 January 2019

Time:10:30 A.M To 5 P.M

Venue: Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi

Ever since the Aam Admi Party came to power in Delhi, it has been organising job fair at regular intervals. Last year, the government had organised a two-day job fair in November. A total of 47,000 candidates and 82 firms had attended the recruitment drive in the national capital. The Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai later informed that 25,787 aspirants were shortlisted and 8,200 applicants had received employment offers.

Earlier this year, the government had announced Urban Leaders Fellowship programme for two years. Under the programme, the government invited applications from young leaders who wanted to address some of the most pressing urban challenges in India. The government had offered to pay ₹1,25,000 per month to Fellows and ₹75,000 per month to Associate Fellows.