Good news for Jammu & Kashmir vehicle owners, registration certificate to be home delivered

Registration certificates of vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir would be sent to the homes of their owners through speed-post, officials said here today.

In a review meeting of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) here, Transport Commissioner, Saugat Biswas, announced home delivery of vehicle registration certificates for all newly purchased vehicles in the state, an official spokesperson said.

“All vehicles purchased after July 25, 2018, will have their registration certificates delivered through speed-post to their owners for which the protocol and logistic requirements were finalised in today’s meeting,” he said.

The spokesperson said Biswas directed all regional transport officers (RTOs) and assistant regional transport officers (ARTOs) to be in a state of readiness to ensure the launch of home delivery of registration certificates, from July 25.

The postal department was also asked to put in place the necessary system by the said date. The home delivery of both driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates in the state would benefit around 25,000 people every month, who would receive the services at the comfort of their homes, he said

While interacting with all the RTOs and ARTOs of the state, the transport commissioner launched “Mission-Zero Footfall” in the MVD department. He asked them to encourage citizens to use the online mode from their homes, cyber cafes, or the common service centres to avail services of the Motor Vehicles Department.

During the meeting, a six-month target was set for achieving “Mission- Zero Footfall”, by re-engineering the remaining government processes for which citizens are currently required to visit the RTO and ARTO offices, the spokesperson said, adding the idea is to bring all such services online and accessible from outside offices of the MVD.

Biswas conveyed in unequivocal terms to all field officers that instances of corruption shall not be tolerated and enjoined upon all RTO and ARTOs to deal with complaints of corruption promptly, the spokesperson said.