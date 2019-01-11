Good news for Indian professionals! US to make major changes in H1B visa programme to attract talent

By: | Published: January 11, 2019 9:19 PM

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the US,” Trump tweeted on Friday.

US President Donald Trump on Friday assured H-1B visa holders, an overwhelming majority of whom are Indian IT professionals, that his administration will soon bring changes that will give them certainty to stay in America and a “potential path to citizenship”.

Trump on Friday tweeted that his administration is planning an overhaul of US policies on H-1B visa and will encourage talented and highly-skilled people to pursue career options in the US. “H1-B holders in the US can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship.

We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the US,” Trump tweeted on Friday. Trump’s tweet comes as a good news for Indian professionals, especially in the IT sector, who currently have to wait for nearly a decade to get a Green Card or permanent legal residency. In the first two years of his presidency, Trump administration had made it tough for the H-1B visa holders over their overstay, extension and issuing of new ones.

