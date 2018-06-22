Good news for employees: Centre takes steps to improve food quality in its canteens

FSSAI has given training to 80 staffers across various PSU canteens

In a bid to improve the quality of food served in government’s canteen, the Centre is training its employees as food safety supervisors for cafeterias run by various departments. In the first leg of the programme, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has given training to 80 staffers across various PSU canteens. These canteens use to serve foods to thousands of employees in government departments.

According to a statement released by the FSSAI, the training is a part of its SNF@Workplace (safe and nutritious food at the workplace). “This training is a part of FSSAI’s recently launched SNF@Workplace initiative, which aims to educate people on safe and healthy diets and developing an overall ecosystem for safe and nutritious food in workplaces.”

This was the first phase of training and the objective is to cover all departmental canteens over a period of time, FSSAI said, adding that the move will encourage employers to adopt a systematic approach to ensuring safe and wholesome food for their employees, both as a measure of employee welfare and to enhance workplace productivity.

The central government has taken several initiatives to improve the workplace administration to create a system and an enabling surrounding to ensure that hygienic food is served to each and every employee. The government had laid out guidelines so that canteens can serve better food for the employees.

The move comes after FSSAI received complaints about the bad quality of food being served in canteens in educational institutions and other places. The food safety body had also asked state food commissioners to ensure that canteens are registered or licensed under the rules and regulations of Food Safety and Standards Act.

In its order last year, the food safety body had made it mandatory for a food business operator (FBO) to have at least one trained food safety supervisor in their departments.