Good news for Delhiites! Arvind Kejriwal govt offers free internet

Free Internet in Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday announced to provide free WiFi across Delhi. In a bid to make the project a success, the government has also decided to install 11,000 hotspots across the national capital in the first phase. In this plan, every user will be able to use 15 GB data free, every month. The AAP government’s move is being seen as an apparent attempt to woo voters ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next six months.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “11,000 hotspots will be installed across Delhi. The work to provide free WiFi has started in a way. Every user will be given 15 GB data free, every month. This is the first phase,” reports ANI.

According to reports, 1,000 hotspots will be set up at each assembly constituencies while 4,000 hotspots will be set up at each bus stops and major bus terminuses across the capital city. Delhi has 70 assembly constituencies.

The project to provide free internet access to Delhiites was one of the major poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party had promised in its manifesto that if it comes to power it will fulfill the need of common citizens by providing free WiFi in public places across the national capital.

The project was cleared by the Expenditure Finance Committee on August 2, 2019. In the annual budget of 2019-20, the AAP government has allotted a sum of Rs 150 crore for the said project. However, according to a report of Indian Express, the cost has been revised to Rs 99 crore.

According to Indian Express, the Kejriwal government has fixed December 31, 2019, as the deadline for floating tenders for WiFi in public places. The report further said that the deadline for commissioning the pilot phase of the project is March 31, 2020, while the expected date for its complete launch is September 30, 2020.

The Aam Aadmi Party came to power with a landslide victory winning 67 of 70 seats in February 2015. The tenure of the Kejriwal government will end in February 2020.