Good news for Delhi! Arvind Kejriwal announces major cut in new water, sewer connection charges

CM Arvind Kejriwal has announces major cut in new water, sewer connection charges in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has announced to waive off development and infrastructure charges for water and sewer connections. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference today. Kejriwal also heads the Delhi Jal Board.

“Infrastructure and development charges will not be collected. The government makes investment to develop infrastructure and it will continue to invest. It is the duty of the government to invest in new pipelines, new water plants and pumping stations. It is the responsibility of the government to create infrastructure for the people from the tax collected from them,” he said.

“Anyone who wishes to take a new connection of water and sewer, will have to pay only Rs 2,310. Earlier, Rs 1,14,110 was charged for a 200-metre plot, but now it has been reduced to Rs 2,310. For a 300-metre plot, earlier the charge was Rs 1,24,110, but it has also been revised to Rs 2,310,” the CM added.

Kejriwal said that he expects people in areas where the water pipelines and sewer lines have reached to apply for new connections and come under the network. This, he said, will help the government to check the leakage in the system and save unaccounted water by bringing them into the mainstream.

BEFORE:???? Development charges and infrastructure charges for water and sewer connection

Rs 1,14,110 for 200m

Rs 1,24,110 for 300m NOW:???? FULL WAIVER OF development charges & infrastructure charges

Citizens will only have to pay ONLY Rs. 2310 pic.twitter.com/29FBXBEZ1S — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 22, 2019

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had announced free sewer connections for the people of Delhi if they apply before March 31, 2020. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Yojna, he had announced, nearly 2.31 lakh people who do not have a sewer connection will get the direct benefit. The scheme will cover 787 colonies where sewer lines have reached.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that he is not interested in politics over the water issue, days after a Bureau of Indian Standards report stated that the city’s water failed quality test.

“I don’t want to do politics over the water issue. They (BJP and the Centre) have nothing to do with the city’s water, and they are just doing dirty politics. I want to request through you (media) that if there is any complaint about dirty water being supplied anywhere, the Delhi government will address it,” he said.

The Delhi government’s priority is to provide clean water to the people of Delhi, he added.