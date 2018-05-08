Good news! Centre approves Delhi government’s amendment on minimum wage, confirms CM Arvind Kejriwal

The central government has approved Delhi government’s Minimum Wage (Delhi) Amendment Act, 2017, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday. (PTI)

The central government has approved Delhi government’s Minimum Wage (Delhi) Amendment Act, 2017, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday. “Finally, central government gives its approval after several months. This will act as a strong deterrent against the employers who do not pay full minimum wages. Delhi government will take strong action against such people,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said employers not paying minimum wages would be awarded a penalty of Rs 50,000 and three years of imprisonment, under the Act.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the Act has a provision for imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 on employers if they do not pay minimum wages.