Good news! Centre approves Delhi government’s amendment on minimum wage, confirms CM Arvind Kejriwal

By: | Published: May 8, 2018 8:50 PM
The central government has approved Delhi government’s Minimum Wage (Delhi) Amendment Act, 2017, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday. (PTI)

The central government has approved Delhi government’s Minimum Wage (Delhi) Amendment Act, 2017, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday. “Finally, central government gives its approval after several months. This will act as a strong deterrent against the employers who do not pay full minimum wages. Delhi government will take strong action against such people,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said employers not paying minimum wages would be awarded a penalty of Rs 50,000 and three years of imprisonment, under the Act.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the Act has a provision for imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 on employers if they do not pay minimum wages.

