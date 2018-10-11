Good news! Arvind Kejriwal announces discounted fares in cluster and AC buses for students in Delhi

The passes will be available for students who are a part of universities as well as schools affiliated with the central government, Delhi government and municipal corporations in and around the city. (Reuters)

The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has announced that students will now be able to get concessional passes which will allow them to ride the AC buses and the clustered schemed buses at a discounted rate.

The students will have to get a pass which will allow them to commute on these buses and also avail the new discounted price for them. Although the finance department was not on board with the idea and had also red-flagged it, the Kejriwal government decided to go ahead with it as it will benefit students.

The passes will be available for students who are a part of universities as well as schools affiliated with the central government, Delhi government and municipal corporations in and around the city. This facility will also extend to the students who are mentally challenged and are a part of the institutions which are a part of the government. The pass will cost just Rs 100 to students who are looking to avail the offer.

Arvind Kejriwal and his government are looking to ensure that the students do not have to shell out a lot of money on travelling which generally is a major concern for students, especially young college goers.

In a recent report, the Finance department had revealed that AC buses have been incurring losses which makes it difficult for them to provide passes to these students. It also stated that the DTC buses may end up getting more crowded because of the rush that it will see when these passes are given out.