Good job! How alert driver of Amrapali Express train averted derailment

Presence of mind shown by the driver of Amrapali Express helped avoiding a possible derailment of the train here, officials said. According to IG, Railway, Vijay Prakash, an attempt was made by anti-social elements late last night to derail the train by placing iron blocks on railway tracks in Unnao (near Rishinagar cabin).

“It was during this time the Amrapali Express was moving at a slower speed and the driver applied emergency brakes in time, and averted a major accident,” the IG said today. Senior railway and police officials from Lucknow reached the spot.

“Prima facie, it seems that anti-social elements had wanted to loot the passengers. Very soon, the case will be worked out. A case has been registered against unknown persons in this regard,” he said.