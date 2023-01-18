Good governance should build trust between govt, people: Amit Shah

Governance models should build trust between the government and people, take into account local conditions and situations, and not be imported from outside, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Tuesday before handing over awards for innovative and good governance to 18 District Magistrates at The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards in the national capital.

“The model should be such that it reaches the last person in the queue. It should be inclusive, corruption-free, transparent, accountable, sensitive, innovative and stable. It should strike at the root of problems and build trust between the government and the people,” Shah said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the key to good governance is a people-centric development policy. A policy for good governance cannot be imported. We will have to make our own models according to our situation and after evaluating the condition of the people. If we try to impose an imported model from a country with a population of 2-10 crore onto a nation as diverse as ours, we are bound to fail. And for this, the thought process must start at the grassroots level and reach the top. And the top must be so open that it must take the smallest of suggestions seriously,” he said.

While congratulating the District Magistrates who won the awards, Shah cautioned that the recognition must not make them complacent. “Consider it a motivation to surge ahead. A dream that does not make you lose your sleep is not a dream. So dream about things that don’t let you sleep for years. Dreams that do not have you, but others. The satisfaction that you will get by dreaming for others and for the nation is not something you will get even after becoming Cabinet Secretary,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Viveck Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of The Indian Express Group, said the awards are “a powerful reminder that in a democracy, the best of public service does not need to be contested”.

In his speech, Shah said good governance is the “key to development and progress”. “In a democracy, it is impossible to take the essence of the Constitution to the grassroots level. The Indian Constitution, which imagines equal opportunity and equal progress for all, can become successful only when good governance is adopted at the district magistrate level,” he said.

Referring to the concept and idea behind the awards, Shah said, “Since Ramnath Goenka’s time and even during the British Raj, The Indian Express has been known for its anti-establishment journalism. It is good to expose the wrongs or shortcomings of the government. But giving recognition to good work will inspire society and encourage those who are doing good work.”

Invoking the courage shown by Ramnath Goenka and The Indian Express during the Emergency in 1975, Shah said, “The first ever attempt to keep business and journalism away from each other was made by Goenka-ji. And so he will always be remembered. He never hesitated in exposing what was not in the interests of the country and did this without any fear, ideological bias and bitterness… Be it the freedom movement or the Emergency — whenever there was an opportunity to do anything for the country, Ramnath Goenkaji worked with fearlessness and with an India-first agenda.”

During the Emergency, he said, “Jayaprakash Narayanji, Nanaji Deshmukhji, Ramnath Goenkaji and Rashtra Kavi Dinkarji played a key role in turning the course of India’s democracy in the direction of truth”.

On the theme of governance, Shah said the Government had brought a transformative change. “The Modi Government does not make policies to please people. It makes policies that will be good for the people. When we brought the GST, some people opposed it. When we brought DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), it was opposed. It was natural, there were middlemen who would lose out. So our decisions may have been bitter but they were for the good of the people. We never think about votebanks while making policies. We only think about solving problems,” he said.

He also said the Government aims at resolving problems completely rather than making incremental progress. “We are not saying we will make so many toilets this year. We make targets such as by the end of 2024, every house in the country will have a toilet. We have an approach of obliterating the problem,” Shah said.

He said the Government had brought in political stability, corruption-free governance, development-oriented policies, an investment-friendly agenda and a peaceful environment. On the topic of GST, Shah took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that in 2022-23, the collection had crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore and this was “for those who call it Gabbar Singh Tax”.

Listing the Government’s achievements, he said India is No. 1 in smartphone data consumption, global fintech and IT BPO, and the third-largest aviation and auto market. He also spoke about the aspirational districts programme, Covid vaccination drive, start-up ecosystem and one-nation-one-ration-card scheme, saying some of these were overlooked by the media.