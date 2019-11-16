Good governance meet resolves to develop Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh as models of administrative excellence

During the valedictory session, the conference unanimously adopted the ‘Sushasan Sankalp’ after intensive deliberations during the sessions held over two days, an official spokesman said.

A two-day conference on ‘replication of good governance practices in Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh’ concluded here on Saturday with a pledge to develop the two regions as models of administrative excellence.

The conference, which was participated by officials from 19 states and four UTs, resolved to make sustained efforts to create a transparent, accountable and people-centric administration in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The unanimously adopted ‘Sushasan Sankalp’ (good governance oath) resolved to replicate the innovations and best practices in successful national governance initiatives, including digital governance and citizen-centric grievance redressal.

The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh here on Friday in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances secretary C Chandramouli, J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and others.

During the valedictory session, the conference unanimously adopted the ‘Sushasan Sankalp’ after intensive deliberations during the sessions held over two days, an official spokesman said.

He said the conference resolved that the Centre and the participating state governments and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh would collaborate to develop the new UTs as models of administrative excellence using digital technologies in the implementation of welfare programmes.

The conference also resolved to promote capacity building and personnel administration by formulating mid-career training programmes and specific need-based training programmes for officials, the spokesman said.