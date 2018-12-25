Good Governance Day LIVE Updates: President Kovind, PM Modi remember late BJP stalwart Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

Good Governance Day: Today is the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The day is celebrated as Good Governance Day. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned several events across the country to mark the day. Besides, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has also planned several programmes at different levels including debates, rangoli competitions, poetry recitals, kavi sammelans, extempore etc. The photos of these events will be displayed at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow today. Also, a two-hour long play/drama – ‘Rashtra Purush Atal’ will be performed by a 200-strong group from Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Preident Ram nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Vajpayee’s memorial Sadaiv Atal at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal to the nation. THe BJP stalwat had served as the country’s Prime Minister betwen 1998 and 2004. He passed away on August 16 this year at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness.
Good Governance Day Live Updates: UP govt plans documentary on Atal Bihari Vajpayee
The Uttar Pradesh government has asked state tourism department to make a documentary film on three places associated with former PM Vajpayee. i.e Balrampur (Vajpayee won his first election in 1957), Lucknow (Vajpayee was MP from 2004 to 2009) and Agra's Bateshwar (Vajpayee's ancestral village).
On the 95th birth anniversary of former PM and late BJP leader, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth will take part in a discussion on topic"'Mahanayak Atal' at Lucknow. Apart from this, the state government will distribute blankets and other necessary items to needy people.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.
Trinamool Congres supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday remembered former PM and late BJP leader on his 95th birth anniversary.
Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday remembers former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a series of tweets, the Vice- President urges the citizens to ltake a firm resolve to place the welfare of the citizens at the centre of every policy and program and work relentlessly towards an inclusive India.
President Ram Nath Kovind has remembered former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary today. In a tweet, the President said, "Remembering our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary. Atalji will always live on in the hearts and minds of the people of our country."
The Congress party also paid tributes to the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary today. In a tweet, the party said, "Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a leader who was respected and loved by all. A man who believed in the power of democracy above all. We honour him today on his birth anniversary."
