Good Governance Day LIVE Updates: President Kovind, PM Modi remember late BJP stalwart Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

Birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee being celebrated as Good Governance Day today across the country (Image: Express Photo/ File)

Good Governance Day: Today is the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The day is celebrated as Good Governance Day. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned several events across the country to mark the day. Besides, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has also planned several programmes at different levels including debates, rangoli competitions, poetry recitals, kavi sammelans, extempore etc. The photos of these events will be displayed at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow today. Also, a two-hour long play/drama – ‘Rashtra Purush Atal’ will be performed by a 200-strong group from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Preident Ram nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Vajpayee’s memorial Sadaiv Atal at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal to the nation. THe BJP stalwat had served as the country’s Prime Minister betwen 1998 and 2004. He passed away on August 16 this year at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness.