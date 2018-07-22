Car which was parked near a drain gets swept away after the drain overflowed. (Photo: Video grab)

A drain in Gwalior’s Taraganj area overflowed due to heavy rain on Sunday, sweeping away a car parked beside it. In a video released by the news agency ANI, the car is seen parked near a drain after which it was swept away when the it overflowed following heavy rain in the area. No loss of life has yet been reported. However, the video shows another vehicle, a mini truck, stuck amidst the flow of the drain.

In another case, commuters in the state of Chhattisgarh were stuck at both ends of a bridge after the same was washed away last night due to heavy water flow following heavy rains. The bridge was the main link between Vishwarampur and Bhatgaon.

#WATCH Car which was parked near a drain gets swept away after the drain overflowed in Gwalior’s Taraganj area following heavy rain in the area #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/qbI5Wcfrme — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

In yet another case of heavy rain, railway track in Rajasthan’s Bikaner railway station was submerged and the platform was waterlogged after incessant rain hit the area. Severe water-logging made it difficult for the commuters, who can be seen waiting for their train in a video, to move.

#WATCH Severe water-logging at Bikaner railway station due to incessant rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/IPW78ATxtb — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

Delhi was lashed with heavy rains earlier this morning, with the temperature coming down to 26 degrees Celsius, that was a notch below the season’s average. According to a Met department official, humidity was recorded at 94 per cent. According to a PTI report, the Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, Delhi recorded 7.9 mm rainfall till 8.30 AM. While areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 6.2 mm, 10 mm, 23.8 mm and 9.4 mm rains in the same period. The maximum temperature has been predicted to hover around 33 degrees.

In wake of flooding due to heavy rain, the Centre on Saturday approved Rs 80-cr aid to Kerala in order to deal with the issue. Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju had said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 80 crore to Kerala as initial assistance to deal with “unprecedented rains and floods.” He added, “We will extend whatever possible help from the Government of India because Kerala has witnessed unprecedented rains and floods. We are with the people of Kerala and the central government will do whatever is required.”