Gone VIRAL: Bihar’s Sonu Kumar schools CM Nitish Kumar, stumps Tej Pratap with swagger — Watch videos

An 11-year-old Bihar boy is hitting the headlines by drawing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s attention to the challenges he was facing is getting good education. Not just Kumar, Sonia Kumar — a Class 6 student — is being approached by leaders across party lines, offering to help him.

The incident took place on Saturday Kumar was in Kalyan Bigha, his ancestral village which is in the Harnaut block. As Kumar interacted with people, Sonu approached him with folded hands and called him out with the cry “please help me with my education. My father is not supporting me”.

“Sir! Listen Na Pranaam…I want to study. Please help me. The teachers do not know how to give quality education at the government school of Neema Kaul,” he told the CM and pleaded with him to get him admitted in a private school.

नालंदा में इस छोटे से बच्चे ने नीतीश कुमार के सामने शिक्षा व्यवस्था और शराबबंदी कानून की पोल खोल कर रख दी. pic.twitter.com/dTLmVhNQLb — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) May 14, 2022

(Video Courtesy: Twitter/@UtkarshSingh_)

Officials were instructed by the CM to look into the boy’s grievances while Sonu impressed journalists with his eloquence when he described the pathetic teaching standards at his school and also that his father squandered his earnings on liquor in a toddy, notwithstanding the stringent liquor law which has been in place in the state for six years.

RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav also spoke to the boy over the phone and the video clip of their conversation went viral on social media. Tej Pratap, who is often in news for the wrong reasons, can be seen travelling by car while speaking to Sonu with the phone in loudspeaker mode.

The maverick RJD leader can be heard lauding the “bold and smart” child and promising him to get admitted to a good school in Patna. Tej Pratap also enquired whether the boy wanted to become a doctor or an engineer, and was bemused when Sonu said he dreamt of becoming an IAS officer.

“Become an IAS officer once you attain the eligible age. If we are in power in Bihar at that time, I shall have you under my wing,” was the response of Tej Pratap who burst out laughing when he heard the reply of the boy.

“Sir, I shall be happy to work with you. But I do not believe in being under anybody,” said Sonu, with an endearing swagger.

तेज प्रताप ने कहा- IAS बनना तो मेरे अंडर में काम करना, जब हम सरकार में आएँगे तो.



सोनू का जवाब- हम किसी के अंडर में काम नहीं करेंगे. pic.twitter.com/hrSBZtxWke — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) May 17, 2022

(Video Courtesy: Twitter/@UtkarshSingh_)

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, also met Sonu Kumar at Harnaut in Nalanda district where he pledged support for the boy’s education till he completed school.

Sharing details of his meeting with the boy on Twitter, Modi, who was the deputy CM till 2020 with key portfolios such as finance, promised that Sonu will be admitted to a Navodaya Vidyalaya and he will personally help him with Rs 2,000 every month till metric.