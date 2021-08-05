The video shows the river water flowing over the bridge and the bridge collapsing within seconds due to the sheer force of the water.

The floods have wreaked havoc in several parts of Madhya Pradesh. While the rescue and relief operations by the Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), BSF and state agencies are underway, a video of a bridge getting washed away by the floodwaters has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the river water flowing over the bridge and the bridge collapsing within seconds due to the sheer force of the water. The bridge located in Seondha town was built in 2009 over the river Sind in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. The river has been flowing in extreme flood situations due to the release of excess water from the Manikheda dam.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has informed that 10 gates of Manikheda Dam were opened recently which affected several villages located in the vicinity of the river.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 10 gates of the Atal Sagar (Madikheda) Dam in Shivpuri district have been opened due to rise in water level of Sindh River, in wake of heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/vS9x0B7wz1 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

The bridge connects the Datia district to Gwalior. A stampede had occurred at the same bridge in October 2013 in which over 115 devotees were killed.

The Gwalior-Chambal region has been flood-prone. The flood situation in north Madhya Pradesh has already turned grim. According to a PTI report, more than 1,250 villages were affected by the deluge following heavy rains while nearly 6,200 people were shifted to safer places with the help of the Army, NDRF, BSF and state agencies.

Chouhan has also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas. Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra got stranded in Kotra village in Datia district during his visit to the flood-affected area as the boat carrying developed a glitch while trying to move out local residents. He was later air-lifted to safety.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was airlifted after he got stuck at a flood-affected village in Datia district where he had gone to help stranded people yesterday pic.twitter.com/yTXjj7HjZv — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

According to reports, two bridges in the Datia district has collapsed due to flooding. A bridge over the National Highway no. 3 developed a crack, following which traffic was suspended as a precaution.