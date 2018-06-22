Gone in 30 minutes! MHA official loses Rs 67,000 through debit card in less than an hour

A Home Ministry official has filed a police complaint alleging that her debit card was cloned and that transactions worth Rs 67,000 were made using the same card in the US.

If you think keeping your debit card locked in a safe and heeding to ‘never share you OTP’ instructions passed on by banks regularly were enough to keep your money safe, this should come as news for you. An official of the Ministry of Home Affairs has filed a police complaint alleging that her debit card was cloned and that transactions worth Rs 67,000 were made using the same card in the US. According to media reports, transactions were made at an apparel store in the US in dollars, the MHA official said in her complaint at the Parliament Street police station.

The complainant said that she got to know about the transactions on June 7 when she received several transaction messages of her card being made at different US-based stores. All the transactions, according to the lady, were made between 1:35 am and 2:09 am. However, she unlocked all messages in the morning.

The lady said that she had also received a few alerts and OTP messages on her mobile number that was linked to the cloned debit card. In total, she said, transactions were made worth Rs 67,000.

“I came to know about the transactions in the morning. I had my card and phone with me all this time,” she said in her complaint, Times of India reported.

The woman said that she couldn’t block her card to stop its misuse because all transactions were made in the night. However, a few minutes later the card was automatically temporarily blocked by the bank. She said that after few transactions, the bank might have realised that her security details were compromised, thus it was blocked.

She added that after her card was blocked by the bank, the crooks had made several failed attempts to withdraw money. She received messages asking her permission to complete transactions.

The lady recalled that she had used her card the last time at a mobile phone service provider and a shop in Connaught Place.

Police said that fraudsters might be using a malware to gather card details. According to police, after collecting card details, they create a virtual card that can be used for withdrawing money or making transactions online. Police said that usually, crooks use a device called skimmer to copy card details from the card swapping machines. Such devices are available in markets for Rs 7,000 and are imported from China.

This is not the first time when such complaint was filed with the Delhi Police. Months ago, three to four MHA officials had filed complaints alleging their cards were cloned and misused.