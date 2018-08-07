Gone in 10 seconds! Watch unbelievable video of buildings getting washed away in Bankura flash flood

A spine-chilling video of the water gushing out and demolishing structures has emerged. The scenes will remind you of the 2004 Tsunami and 2013 Uttarakhand flood.

A flash flood caused by sudden heavy rainfall claimed one person’s life and damaged several houses in West Bengal’s Bankura district. A spine-chilling video of the water gushing out and demolishing structures has emerged. The scenes will remind you of the 2004 Tsunami and 2013 Uttarakhand flood. According to reports, two buildings fell. However, there were no casualties reported as those houses were evacuated in the nick of time. Bankura district has received over 200 mm rainfall since Sunday. Altogether 663 houses were partially damaged and 52 houses totally damaged in heavy rains. More than 2,500 people have been affected.

An official statement said a 70-year old man died while crossing a swollen rivulet at Nagardanga village in the district. In Kolkata, Disaster Management department described it as flood-like situation and said the district has received 224 mm rainfall in three blocks in past 24 hours. The three affected blocks were Bankura II, Mejhia and G Ghati, the statement said. Waterlogging has been reported from many low-lying areas of the district and several wards of Bankura town, a statement issued by the Additional District Magistrate said earlier.

Watch shocking from of Bankura flood

Two relief camps have been opened in Bankura II block, the statement said, adding that two speedboats have been pressed into service so far. The Chief Medical Officer of Health has been requested to deploy a medical team in the submerged areas.