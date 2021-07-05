  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gomti river front project: CBI searches underway at over 40 locations in fresh case of irregularities; 180 govt officials booked

By: |
July 05, 2021 11:36 AM

The operation, which started early in the morning, is going on and it may be expanded during the course of the day, they said.

cbiThe officials said that a large number of engineers of the Uttar Pradesh government and other officials, around 180 of them have been made accused in the FIR.

The CBI has registered a fresh case in the alleged irregularities in the ambitious Gomti river front project in Lucknow, which was undertaken during the Samajwadi Party’s government in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are due next year. The agency started a massive search operation at around 43 locations in multiple states on Monday following the registration of FIR, officials said.

The operation, which started early in the morning, is going on and it may be expanded during the course of the day, they said. The officials said that a large number of engineers of the Uttar Pradesh government and other officials, around 180 of them have been made accused in the FIR. This is the second FIR related to the project by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Related News

In the 2022 UP assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party, under Akhilesh Yadav, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress, among others, will try to wrest the state from the BJP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Gomti river front project CBI searches underway at over 40 locations in fresh case of irregularities 180 govt officials booked
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DNA of all Indians same, don’t get trapped in cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
2PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan
3West Bengal BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami alleges attack by Trinamool; 7 workers injured