‘Goli toh lagi thi…’: Family of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence says no mention of bullet injury in second autopsy

Sukhvinder Singh, father of Gurvinder Singh, whose body was cremated after second autopsy on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Gurvinder Singh alias Gyaniji, one of the four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, was cremated on Wednesday morning after a second autopsy was conducted on him as demanded by his family.

Family members of the 22-year-old, hailing from Moharia village of Bahraich district, had earlier refused to cremate him, claiming that he was shot dead but the post-mortem report had no mention of it. They had received the support from farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and Punjabi singer Sonia Maan.

With the Uttar Pradesh government agreeing to their demand, a second post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday night by a team of experts from Lucknow, Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh said. Hours after this, Gurvinder Singh was cremated by his family members in his village in the presence of Tikait, ADG (Gorakhpur) Akhil Kumar and senior police and administration officials.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gurvinder’s father Sukhvinder said while the autopsy report ruled out his son being shot at, when they first saw the body, it had a gunshot with an entry and exit wound.

“Whatever the doctors have said, we have to make peace with it, because we are not doctors. But goli toh lagi thi (he had definitely been shot),” Sukhvinder was quoted as saying.

“We saw the body and it was clear he had a gunshot injury. He had an exit wound on the back of his head and entry wound on the right side of his forehead. But the second post-mortem report also says he didn’t suffer a gunshot injury, and death was accidental. How can we believe that when all the eyewitnesses are saying he was shot by someone called Monu (Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish)? Not one, but all of them,” he added.

Sukhvinder also claimed they were only given the autopsy report after the cremation was over.

Talking to PTI, Sukhdev Singh, uncle of Gurvinder Singh, said, “Post-mortem was done in front of us and our leaders. At that time doctors told us that Gurvinder was not shot.”

“When in both post-mortems, doctors say that he was not shot, we had not option left but to cremated him,” he added.

Shirinder, the maternal grandfather of the deceased farmer, said the 22-year-old was “killed for no reason”. “Showing black flags has been a form of peaceful protest since before Independence. The minister and his son conspired to kill him.”

The mortal remains of the three other dead farmers were cremated at their native places on Tuesday. The UP government is facing massive flak after eight people were killed in violence during a protest against the farm laws in Lakhimpur on Sunday.

Four of the dead were farmers who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers. The four others included two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel.

While the first three were lynched by agitating farmers, the scribe, according to his father, died after being hit by a vehicle when he was covering news of farmers’ protest against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra’s native place. The UP Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, but no arrest has been made.