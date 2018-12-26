Golfer Jyoti Randhawa held for poaching in UP’s Bahraich, police recover rifle from possession

Randhawa is an ace golfer, who was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. (File photo: Reuters)

Ace golfer Jyoti Randhawa was on Wednesday arrested on charges of poaching in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. A point 22 rifle was also recovered from him, news agency ANI reported. He was arrested in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve protected area.

A vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number and other equipment were also recovered from him. Another person, identified as Mahesh Virajdar, was arrested with Randhawa near Motipur range of Katarniaghat, field officer Ramesh Pandey told PTI and added that interrogation and further legal action against Randhawa are being initiated by the Katarniaghat DFO.

Randhawa is an ace golfer, who was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. According to Official World Golf Ranking, Randhawa has played in a total of 14 events in 2018, including Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open at Anahita, Honma Hong Kong Open, Panasonic Open India, Royal Cup, Hero India Open. He is the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh.

Meanwhile, Randhawa had even supported forest officials in catching man-eater Pandharkawda tigress T1, Avni’. The operation came to an end in November after the tigress was shot dead. It was reportedly one of the biggest search operations in the country, top forest officers and over 200 personnel armed with trap cameras, drones, sniffer dogs and a hang-glider were trawling the forests of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

Owned by Delhi-based Randhawa, a pair of Italian Corso-breed dogs, Carlos and Buster were taken to Maharashtra in October to pick the tigress’s scent from her pug-marks. However, the attempt was not successful. Reportedly, Randhawa is also a dog trainer who had handled the dogs during the operation. The Cane Carso is an old Italian breed of dogs and was developed to guard property and hunt big game such as wild boars. It is known a powerful freed and known for not fearing tigers also.

The case of the tigress, nicknamed ‘Avni’, had gone all the way up to the Supreme Court, pitting villagers, who wanted the tigress taken down against wildlife activists who said there was no reason to believe T1 was a habitual human attacker.