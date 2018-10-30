Golden Langur Habitat Conservation project taken up in Assam (Representative image/ Youtube)

A habitat conservation project has been taken up for the golden langurs – an endangered species – adjacent to Manas National Park in Assam, an organisation involved in the initiative said.

The ‘Golden Langur Habitat Conservation’ covers an area of around 23 sq km in a contiguous forest patch in the Manas National Park on the west and the Royal Manas NP of Bhutan on the north, the organisation said in a statement on Monday. The golden langur is found only in western Assam and along the adjoining Indo-Bhutan border.

The project was taken up after 19 fringe villages in Assam gave their consent to it, the statement said. The initiative was conceived by a community-based organisation, New Horizon, under the guidance of the Chirang Forest Division, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and supported by the Wildlife Trust of India and its international partner, IFAW.

The monkey has light cream coats, which reflect golden hues in winter, and is the official mascot of the BTC administration. The first boundary pillar and the welcome signage of the project was erected and the demarcation process of the area has begun, added the statement issued by the Wildlife Trust of India.