Gold worth Rs 34 lakh seized from a toilet at Delhi airport

Published: June 24, 2019 7:43:24 PM

On unwrapping the packet, three pieces of gold bars weighing one kg and having a market value of around Rs 34 lakh, were seized, it added

A cleaner found a packet wrapped with white colour doctor tape while cleaning a toilet near the arrival gate on Thursday.

Customs officials have seized gold worth Rs 34 lakh from a toilet at Delhi international airport, an official statement issued on Monday said. A cleaner found a packet wrapped with white colour doctor tape while cleaning a toilet near the arrival gate on Thursday, the statement issued by the customs department said.



