Gold bars worth around Rs 1.90 crore seized from flight at Mumbai international airport

Gold bars worth around Rs 1.90 crore were seized from a Jet Airways flight at the Mumbai international airport today by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs, an official said.

The AIU officials searched the flight on a tip-off after it arrived from Dubai, he said.

During the search, the AIU officials found seven gold bars, wrapped in an adhesive material, placed under a seat, he said.

The value of the seizure, weighing 6.90 kg, is estimated at Rs 1,89,76,508, the official said.

The unclaimed gold bars were seized under the Customs Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.