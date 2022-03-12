Gokulpuri shanties fire: PM Modi condoles deaths; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces compensations

Many people were injured in the fire that broke out in the early hours today. Around 60 shanties were affected and 30 of them were completely gutted in the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today expressed their condolences over the death of seven people in a fire that broke out in the Gokulpuri area of the national capital. CM Kejriwal also announced compensation for the affected families after he visited the site and spoke to the families.

In a tweet, PM Modi described the incident as heart-wrenching while conveying his condolences to the families of victims. “The fire incident in Delhi’s Gokulpuri is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May god gives them the strength to bear this immense sorrow,” tweeted PM Modi.

दिल्ली के गोकुलपुरी में अग्निकांड से हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इस हादसे में जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस अपार दुख को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2022

Speaking to the people at the site, CM Kejriwal said, “I am deeply saddened. Today morning, I came to know through a news channel about the fire in which many shanties were burnt and seven people died. May the souls of all those who died rest in peace. The government will give Rs 10 lakh to the family of each adult deceased, Rs 5 lakh to the family of each deceased child and Rs 25,000 for those whose shanties have been gutted to fire.”

गोकुलपुरी में आग की घटना बेहद दुखद। घटनास्थल पर पहुँचकर पीड़ितों से मिला, इस हादसे में कई लोगों ने अपने घर और अपनों को खो दिया।



सरकार मृतकों के परिवारों को 10 लाख रुपए, मृतक बच्चों के परिवार वालों को 5 लाख रुपए और जिनका आशियाना जला है उन्हें 25,000 रुपए देगी। pic.twitter.com/kbUAkmezfN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 12, 2022

He said he had issued orders for the swift release of the compensation. “I will try to release this (compensation) very soon, in one-two day, so that you get the money soon,” Kejriwal said.

According to a senior official of the Delhi Fire Services, information regarding the blaze near pillar number 12 of Gokulpuri village was received at 1.03 am. Thirteen fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the blaze was brought under control around 4 am. Two minors, Roshan (13) and his sister Dipika (9), of the same family were killed in the fire. Five other deceased were from another family.

(With PTI inputs)