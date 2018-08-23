​​​
  3. Going viral! When BJP ‘couldn’t resist’ retweeting Congress’ post of Rahul Gandhi’s pictures

A post today by the Congress' Twitter handle showing pictures of its president Rahul Gandhi looking in different directions at German Parliament invited a variety of responses, with the ruling BJP retweeting it, saying it couldn't resist doing so.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2018 10:23 PM
The retweet by the Bhartiya Janata Party’s handle came as the twitterati trolled the Congress over the collage. Some, though, liked it too. (INC Twitter)

The retweet by the Bhartiya Janata Party’s handle came as the twitterati trolled the Congress over the collage. Some, though, liked it too.

The Congress had tweeted a collage of four pictures of Gandhi at Bundestag, German Parliament, under the headline “The many facets of Rahul Gandhi. #Bundestag”.

“Even we couldn’t resist retweeting this ;),” the BJP’s handle wrote- tongue-in-cheek- while retweeting the post a few hours later.

