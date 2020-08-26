‘Goebbels stance can no longer cut ice’: Jagdeep Dhankhar dismisses Mamata Banerjee’s claim of investment success as propaganda

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has slammed the Trinamool Congress government saying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘resounding success’ in attracting investments is just propaganda. Dhankar said that he has sought the spending details of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) from Banerjee as the state’s finance minister failed to provide him any document.

“Urged to impart details of over 12.3 lac crores as ground reality does not so reflect. We are living in times where ‘Goebbels’ stance can no longer cut ice,” he said on Tuesday. Joseph Goebbels was the minister of propaganda in Adolf Hitler’s government in Germany.

Dhankar asked where the audit report of BGBS was and questioned why not a probe be held in the matter since the public needs to know everything.

“BGBS organised at huge expense with reported patronage to favourites,” he said.

The Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) BGBS is a major annual event in the state which the Mamata Banerjee government has been organising since 2015. The event is aimed at attracting investments to the state.

Dhankar also wrote a letter to the Governor on Tuesday wherein he said that information sought by him regarding five editions of BGBS was not provided. He said that the government’s stance is clearly far distanced from transparency in its functioning.

He said that it is also not in consonance with the chief minister’s assertion that the TMC government works with complete transparency and there are financial clearances and regular audits.